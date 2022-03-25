UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes New Sanctions On Russia, Bans Certain Technology Imports - Trudeau

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Russia, Bans Certain Technology Imports - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Canada is imposing a new round of sanctions against Russia and this time is targeting its upper legislative chamber Federation Council, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday.

"Today, Canada will be increasing pressure (on Moscow) by sanctioning 160 members of the Russian Federation Council," Trudeau told a news conference following an emergency NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement announcing that Canada will introduce new bans on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia in order to undermine and erode the Russian military.

"To further build on Canada's coordinated response to Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine, the Prime Minister today announced additional measures to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its invasion, including: imposing in the coming days new prohibitions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations to prohibit the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia, with the aim of undermining and eroding the capabilities of the Russian military," the statement said.

Canada has been among the most active supporters of Kiev throughout Russia's special operation in Ukraine, providing the government troops with millions of Dollars' worth of lethal aid and has also imposed  sanctions on 720 individuals and numerous entities.

However, the sanctions imposed by Canada and its allies have had a limited impact on the Russian economy.

Russian officials, including Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, have said that Russia has many reliable partners not only in the post-Soviet space, but also in China, Southeast Asia and Africa.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia China Canada Brussels Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Chamber Justin Trudeau February From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

1 hour ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

1 hour ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

1 hour ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

1 hour ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>