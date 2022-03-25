Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Russia, Bans Certain Technology Imports - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Canada is imposing a new round of sanctions against Russia and this time is targeting its upper legislative chamber Federation Council, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday.

"Today, Canada will be increasing pressure (on Moscow) by sanctioning 160 members of the Russian Federation Council," Trudeau told a news conference following an emergency NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement announcing that Canada will introduce new bans on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia in order to undermine and erode the Russian military.

"To further build on Canada's coordinated response to Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine, the Prime Minister today announced additional measures to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its invasion, including: imposing in the coming days new prohibitions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations to prohibit the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia, with the aim of undermining and eroding the capabilities of the Russian military," the statement said.

Canada has been among the most active supporters of Kiev throughout Russia's special operation in Ukraine, providing the government troops with millions of Dollars' worth of lethal aid and has also imposed sanctions on 720 individuals and numerous entities.

However, the sanctions imposed by Canada and its allies have had a limited impact on the Russian economy.

Russian officials, including Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, have said that Russia has many reliable partners not only in the post-Soviet space, but also in China, Southeast Asia and Africa.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukrainian military infrastructure.