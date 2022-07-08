Canada Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Russian Media, Individuals - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Canadian government is imposing new sanctions on Russia that target a wide range of sectors, including state television and well known personalities as well as imports of gold, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced on Friday

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Canadian government is imposing new sanctions on Russia that target a wide range of sectors, including state television and well known personalities as well as imports of gold, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced on Friday.

"To counter the Kremlin's disinformation campaign, Canada is imposing sanctions against 29 state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents and 15 entities controlled or owned by the Russian government and involved in disinformation efforts," Joly said in a news release.

In the news sector, Canada has introduced sanctions against Roskomnadzor, TASS, RT, Sputnik , the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) and Rossiya 1.

The sanctions effectively target most of Russia's major news and information outlets.

The Canadian government also imposed sanctions on tv personalities like Ekaterina Andreeva Olga Skabeyeva and Gasparyan Sumbatovich, among others.

Other, non-media-related persons that Canada sanctioned include Patriarch of all Russia Kirill (Vladimir Gundyayev) and former Yandex CEO Tigran Khudaverian.

In addition, Canada also restricted imports of Russian gold and its derivates, including powder, semi manufactured products and plated or not plated jewelry.