Canada Imposes Restrictions on 33 Entities in Russian Defense Sector

Canada has introduced sanctions against 33 entities in the Russian defense sector in response to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Canada has introduced sanctions against 33 entities in the Russian defense sector in response to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"These new measures impose restrictions on 33 entities in the Russian defence sector," the statement said.