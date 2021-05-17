UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Imposes Sanctions On 16 Myanmar Officials, 10 Entities - Global Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:47 PM

Canada Imposes Sanctions on 16 Myanmar Officials, 10 Entities - Global Affairs

Canada has imposed sanctions on 16 Myanmar officials and ten entities, including several military officials and state-owned enterprises, in response to the coup d'etat carried out by Myanmar's armed forces in February, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Canada has imposed sanctions on 16 Myanmar officials and ten entities, including several military officials and state-owned enterprises, in response to the coup d'etat carried out by Myanmar's armed forces in February, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced additional sanctions against 16 individuals and 10 entities under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations in response to the military's ongoing brutal repression of the people of Myanmar and their refusal to take steps to restore democracy," Global Affairs said in a statement.

The sanctions were imposed in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom and just days after the European Union announced similar measures, the statement said.

The sanctioned individuals include State Administration Council Members Gen. Maung Maung Kyaw and Lt. Gen. Moe Myint Tun. The Canadian government also placed embargoes on Myanmar's state-owned gems, timber and pearl companies.

The sanctions freeze all assets the designated individuals may hold in Canada and prohibit Canadians to engage in financial dealings with the.m

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military has placed under house State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials it has accused of election fraud.

Related Topics

Election Canada Democracy Burma European Union San United Kingdom Myanmar United States February May All Government Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

51 minutes ago

UN Security Council Works on Draft Statement on Si ..

4 minutes ago

Palestinian Leader Calls on US to Intervene to Sto ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Plans to Address NATO's Regional Activities ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus vaccination process to be expedited in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.