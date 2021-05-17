Canada Imposes Sanctions on 16 Myanmar Officials, 10 Entities - Global Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Canada has imposed sanctions on 16 Myanmar officials and ten entities, including several military officials and state-owned enterprises, in response to the coup d'etat carried out by Myanmar's armed forces in February, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced additional sanctions against 16 individuals and 10 entities under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations in response to the military's ongoing brutal repression of the people of Myanmar and their refusal to take steps to restore democracy," Global Affairs said in a statement.

The sanctions were imposed in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom and just days after the European Union announced similar measures, the statement said.

The sanctioned individuals include State Administration Council Members Gen. Maung Maung Kyaw and Lt. Gen. Moe Myint Tun. The Canadian government also placed embargoes on Myanmar's state-owned gems, timber and pearl companies.

The sanctions freeze all assets the designated individuals may hold in Canada and prohibit Canadians to engage in financial dealings with the.m

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military has placed under house State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials it has accused of election fraud.