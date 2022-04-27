Canada Imposes Sanctions on 203 Officials From Donetsk, Luhansk - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The Canadian government said on Wednesday it is introducing sanctions against 203 officials of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations in response to President Putin's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine," the statement said.

"These new measures impose restrictions on 11 senior officials and 192 other members of the People's Councils of the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics who are complicit in the Russian regime's ongoing violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."