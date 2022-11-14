UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes Sanctions On 23 Russian Justice, Security Sector Officials - Trudeau

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Canada has imposed additional sanctions against nearly two dozen members of Russia's justice and security sectors, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday.

"These sanctions target 23 members of the Russian justice and security sectors, including police officers and investigators, prosecutors, judges, and prison officials, involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders," Trudeau's office said in a press release.

