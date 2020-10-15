UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Imposes Sanctions On 31 Additional Belarusian Officials - Global Affairs

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:47 PM

Canada Imposes Sanctions on 31 Additional Belarusian Officials - Global Affairs

Canada has imposed sanctions on 31 additional Belarusian officials just weeks after announcing the first round of restrictive measures that included the country's President Alexander Lukashenko, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Canada has imposed sanctions on 31 additional Belarusian officials just weeks after announcing the first round of restrictive measures that included the country's President Alexander Lukashenko, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

"Following the adoption of a first set of targeted sanctions in coordination with the United Kingdom on September 29th, the Government of Canada is today listing an additional 31 Belarusian officials under the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations," the statement said.

The latest round of sanctions have been imposed on Justice Minister Oleg Slizhevskiy, first deputy Interior Minister Gennady Kazakevich and former Attorney General Aleksandr Konyuk, among others.

The updated blacklist brings Canada in line with the United States' and the European Union measures, the statement said.

Last month, Global Affairs announced sanctions against Lukashenko, his son Viktor, Interior Minister Yuri Karaev, Election Commission Head Lidia Yermoshina and seven other officials over their alleged participation in election fraud and for violence against protesters.

Minsk has countered with "symmetric restrictions" against Canadians earlier this month. The Belarusian government has not indicated how it will respond to the latest round of sanctions.

Related Topics

Election Interior Minister Canada Election Commission Of Pakistan European Union United Kingdom Belarus United States September Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

3 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.