Canada Imposes Sanctions on 31 Additional Belarusian Officials - Global Affairs

Canada has imposed sanctions on 31 additional Belarusian officials just weeks after announcing the first round of restrictive measures that included the country's President Alexander Lukashenko, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Canada has imposed sanctions on 31 additional Belarusian officials just weeks after announcing the first round of restrictive measures that included the country's President Alexander Lukashenko, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

"Following the adoption of a first set of targeted sanctions in coordination with the United Kingdom on September 29th, the Government of Canada is today listing an additional 31 Belarusian officials under the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations," the statement said.

The latest round of sanctions have been imposed on Justice Minister Oleg Slizhevskiy, first deputy Interior Minister Gennady Kazakevich and former Attorney General Aleksandr Konyuk, among others.

The updated blacklist brings Canada in line with the United States' and the European Union measures, the statement said.

Last month, Global Affairs announced sanctions against Lukashenko, his son Viktor, Interior Minister Yuri Karaev, Election Commission Head Lidia Yermoshina and seven other officials over their alleged participation in election fraud and for violence against protesters.

Minsk has countered with "symmetric restrictions" against Canadians earlier this month. The Belarusian government has not indicated how it will respond to the latest round of sanctions.