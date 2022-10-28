Canada Imposes Sanctions on 35 More Russian Individuals, 6 Energy Entities - PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Canada announced sanctions on Friday against 35 more Russian individuals, including Gazprom leaders, and six energy entities in a show of support for Ukraine.

"Today I can announce that we are adding 35 more individuals to that list, including influential leaders of the state-owned energy company Gazprom and sanctioning six energy sector entities," Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said at the opening ceremony of the Triennial Congress of Ukrainian Canadians on Friday.

"We intend to impose new sanctions on members of the Russian justice and security sectors, including police officers and investigators, prosecutors, judges and prison officials, anyone involved in gross and systemic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders," he added.