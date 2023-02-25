UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes Sanctions On 63 Entities, 129 Individuals Including High Ranking Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 63 entities and 129 individuals including Deputy Prime Ministers, members of the country's Parliament Lower House.

"For its illegal and unjustifiable actions, we are announcing new sanctions on 129 individuals and 63 entities including Russian Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, other members of the Office of the President of Russia, members of the Russian military, and those involved in the production of artillery and weapons used in Ukraine," Trudeau said during a press conference.

Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 2400 individuals and entities since Russia began its Special Military Operation in Eastern Ukraine.

