Canada Imposes Sanctions on Belarus President, Other Officials - Global Affairs

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Canada has imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, his son Viktor, Interior Minister Yuri Karaev, Election Commission Head Lidia Yermoshina and seven other officials over the alleged election fraud and violence against protesters, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In coordination with the United Kingdom and in support of the people of Belarus, Canada is imposing sanctions against Government of Belarus officials, including Aleksandr Lukashenko. These actions are being taken under the Special Economic Measures Act," the statement said.