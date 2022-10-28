UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes Sanctions On Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Novak, Manturov

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Canada Imposes Sanctions on Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Novak, Manturov

Canada has introduced sanctions against Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Denis Manturov, the government announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Canada has introduced sanctions against Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Denis Manturov, the government announced on Friday.

"1 Part 1 of schedule 1 to the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations1 is amended by adding the following in numerical order:.

.. Alexander Valentinovich NOVAK (born on August 23, 1971), Denis Valentinovich MANTUROV (born on February 23, 1969),"it said.

Canada also sanctioned Viktor Zubkov, the chairman of the board of directors of Russia's Gazprom.

Related Topics

Russia Canada February August Government

Recent Stories

HBL partners with NIFT ePay to accelerate digital ..

HBL partners with NIFT ePay to accelerate digital payments in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 CM congratulates daughter of PML-Q president Canad ..

CM congratulates daughter of PML-Q president Canada on her success

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Welcomes Forming of New Government in Ira ..

UN Chief Welcomes Forming of New Government in Iraq - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Parents urged to get their children vaccinated aga ..

Parents urged to get their children vaccinated against polio

4 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA, MSc re ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA, MSc results

4 minutes ago
 Sindh ministers visit KMC headquarters

Sindh ministers visit KMC headquarters

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.