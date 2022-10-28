Canada Imposes Sanctions on Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Novak, Manturov

Canada has introduced sanctions against Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Denis Manturov, the government announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Canada has introduced sanctions against Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Denis Manturov, the government announced on Friday.

"1 Part 1 of schedule 1 to the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations1 is amended by adding the following in numerical order:.

.. Alexander Valentinovich NOVAK (born on August 23, 1971), Denis Valentinovich MANTUROV (born on February 23, 1969),"it said.

Canada also sanctioned Viktor Zubkov, the chairman of the board of directors of Russia's Gazprom.