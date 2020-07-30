Canada Imposes Stricter Rules on Foreign Nationals Transiting to Alaska - Border Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Canada is tightening rules for foreign nationals transiting to Alaska through Canadian territory, the country's Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is announcing that as of July 31, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. PDT [7:01 a.m. GMT] stricter rules and additional entry conditions will be imposed on travellers transiting through Canada to Alaska for a non-discretionary purpose," the statement said.

Foreign nationals must now enter Canada through five designated points of entry, the agency said, and will be allowed a "reasonable period of stay" before crossing into Alaska.

Travelers will also have to wear a hang tag and report to a CBSA checkpoint to confirm their departure from Canada.

As part of the enhanced measures, foreign nationals are barred from visiting any national parks, leisure sites and partaking in any tourist activities.

Canadian officials have noted a growing number of US tourists exploiting loopholes, including the permittance of transit travel to Alaska to visit tourist destinations since the beginning of summer.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.