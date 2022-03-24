UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposing New Sanctions On 160 Members Of Russian Federation Council - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Canada is imposing a new round of sanctions against Russia targeting the Federation Council, the country's upper legislative chamber, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Canada is imposing a new round of sanctions against Russia targeting the Federation Council, the country's upper legislative chamber, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday.

"Today, Canada will be increasing pressure (on Moscow) by sanctioning 160 members of the Russian Federation Council," Trudeau told a news conference following an emergency NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

