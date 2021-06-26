(@FahadShabbir)

Canadian public health officials are in touch with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as other international health regulators regarding the cases of heart inflammation following immunization with coronavirus vaccines, the country's chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said on Friday

Theresa Tam, said on Friday.

"We've been following the situation very closely and linking with the CDC, our European counterparts, as well as Health Canada linking with other regulators, to monitor and understand the analysis on the [cases of] myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart," Tam said during a press briefing.