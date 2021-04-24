UrduPoint.com
Canada In Contact With New Delhi On Helping India With Intensifying Pandemic - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Canada in Contact With New Delhi on Helping India With Intensifying Pandemic - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Ottawa is in contact with New Delhi about providing assistance to India amid intensification of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Friday.

"Yes, we are in touch with India and our High Commissioner in India, Nadir Patel, about a number of options that may be on the table for us to assist," Anand told reporters.

Anand added that Canada stands ready to assist India with reserve supplies of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical equipment.

The intensifying outbreak in India, and neighboring Pakistan, forced Ottawa to halt flight to the two countries a day earlier.

India has registered 332,730 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Friday.

More Stories From World

