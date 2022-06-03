Canada, Indigenous Nation Sign Historic $1Bln Land Claim Settlement - Trudeau

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Canada signed a historic land claim settlement worth C$1.3 billion ($1.03 billion) with Siksika Nation over the Federal government's wrongful seizure of 115,000 acres of land in the early 1900s, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference alongside Chief Ouray Crowfoot at Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park in Alberta.

"Today, we right a past wrong committed by the government of Canada. This agreement is the culmination of over 60 years of relentless advocacy and leadership by Siksika Nation, whose people have fought to right this historic wrong. It is also an opportunity to look forward as we build a better future together - one that is based on nation-to-nation dialogue, partnership, and respect," Trudeau said while addressing Chief's and leaders of Indigenous communities.

Members of the Siksika Nation voted last December to accept a one-time settlement payment of $1.

03 billion from the federal government over a wrongful land surrender of 115,000 acres from their reserve dating back to 1910, the prime minister's office said in a statement. The $1.03 billion land claim settlement is one of the largest agreements of its kind reached in Canada, the release added.

Autochthonous communities are engaged in numerous legal procedures regarding land rights, financial reparations, and the recognition of genocide committed by the Canadian government.

Canada still has a very conflicting history with its Indigenous nations, being forcefully assimilated over the centuries. In the last years, numerous mass graves with remains from indigenous children were found at the location of former Catholic Church boarding schools. Many First Nations people still live in marginalized communities with little or no access to public services such as education and healthcare and drinkable water.