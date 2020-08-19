Canada inflation slowed in July

Canadians paid 0.1 percent more for goods and services in July than a year earlier, the government statistical agency said Wednesday

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):Canadians paid 0.1 percent more for goods and services in July than a year earlier, the government statistical agency said Wednesday.

Inflation slowed in the month from 0.7 percent in June, largely due to lower travel costs. Last month's rate was far below the 0.5 percent expected by economists.

"Inflation took a big step back in July, reflecting what is likely to be a long and winding road back to the Bank of Canada's target (of 2.0 percent)," said CIBC analyst Royce Mendes.

According to Statistics Canada, prices for passenger vehicles and car insurance, meat and restaurant meals, as well as homes rose, while the costs of gasoline, hotels, airfare, telephone services and computers fell.

Many flights remained cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but airlines started offering incentives such as reduced fees, discounts and promotions to entice travellers back to the skies.

Hotel rates also fell 27.0 percent, dropping for a third consecutive month. And gasoline prices fell (-14.9 percent) for a fifth month in a row.

Beef prices marked the largest monthly decline since August 2003, as production gradually returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. Pork prices were down too, but chicken prices bounced back on stronger demand at the start of the summer barbecue season.

Consumers also paid less in June for "multipurpose digital devices" as the telecommunications sector sought to clear inventories prior to the release of new smartphone models.