Canada Inflation Slows 'the Most Since 2006'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:59 PM

Canada inflation slows 'the most since 2006'

Canada's inflation rate fell to 0.9 percent in March amid a pandemic lockdown and a sharp drop in oil prices, the government statistical agency said Wednesday

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Canada's inflation rate fell to 0.9 percent in March amid a pandemic lockdown and a sharp drop in oil prices, the government statistical agency said Wednesday.

The year-over-year rate was lower than analysts forecast, after prices rose 2.

2 percent in February and then "decelerated the most since September 2006," said Statistics Canada.

The slowdown was mainly due to an 11.6 percent drop in energy prices that saw consumers pay significantly less for gasoline and other fuels, it said.

