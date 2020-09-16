Canada inflation stable in August, prices up 0.1%

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Canadians paid only 0.1 percent more overall for goods and services in August than a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday, despite a few price hikes linked to coronavirus prevention efforts.

"'Tis the season for weak inflation," commented CIBC analyst Royce Mendes. "For a second month in a row, Canadian inflation undershot expectations."Low gasoline prices continued to be a drag on the Consumer Price Index, according to Statistics Canada.

Airfares were also down as airlines continued to offer deep discounts to encourage wary travellers to return to the skies.