Canada Inflation Stable In August, Prices Up 0.1%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

Canadians paid only 0.1 percent more overall for goods and services in August than a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday, despite a few price hikes linked to coronavirus prevention efforts

"'Tis the season for weak inflation," commented CIBC analyst Royce Mendes. "For a second month in a row, Canadian inflation undershot expectations."Low gasoline prices continued to be a drag on the Consumer Price Index, according to Statistics Canada.

Airfares were also down as airlines continued to offer deep discounts to encourage wary travellers to return to the skies.

