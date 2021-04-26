UrduPoint.com
Canada Inks COVID-19 Testing Deal To Screen Foreign Workers Entering Quebec - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:49 PM

Canada Inks COVID-19 Testing Deal to Screen Foreign Workers Entering Quebec - Statement

The government of Canada has inked a deal with a medical laboratory services company to screen temporary foreign workers entering the province of Quebec for the novel coronavirus, Public Services and Procurement Canada said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The government of Canada has inked a deal with a medical laboratory services company to screen temporary foreign workers entering the province of Quebec for the novel coronavirus, Public Services and Procurement Canada said on Monday.

"Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has signed a new agreement with Dynacare, valued at approximately $2 million [US$1.61 million], to provide dedicated testing support for temporary foreign workers arriving by air in Quebec," the government said in a statement.

The agreement will shore up Canada's ability to deal with the expected influx of temporary foreign workers in the coming months, the statement read.

Dynacare will begin screening passengers inbound to Canada through the Montreal international airport beginning on April 28, according to the statement.

More Stories From World

