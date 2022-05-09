UrduPoint.com

Canada Introduces Sanctions Against 40 Russian Individuals - Trudeau's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Canada is introducing new sanctions against 40 Russian individuals, including 19 people in the Russian defense sector, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after he visited Kiev.

Trudeau was on a visit to the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, where he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The prime minister's office announced more military assistance and humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Sunday and said that "Canada will be imposing new sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations."

The new restrictions will build on the measures previously announced on April 27, 2022, according to Trudeau's office.

Canada will be targeting "21 additional Russian individuals, including oligarchs and close associates of the Russian regime; and sanctioning 19 individuals in the Russian defence sector and five entities for providing indirect or direct support to the Russian military."

