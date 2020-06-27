UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Investigators To Participate In Downed Ukrainian Jet Data Download In France - TSB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:52 AM

Canada Investigators to Participate in Downed Ukrainian Jet Data Download in France - TSB

Canada is sending a team of investigators to France to participate in the download of the cockpit voice and flight recorder data from the downed Ukrainian jet, Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said in a statement on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Canada is sending a team of investigators to France to participate in the download of the cockpit voice and flight recorder data from the downed Ukrainian jet, Canada's Transportation Safety board (TSB) said in a statement on Friday.

"The TSB will be sending a team of investigators to participate in the download of [cockpit voice and flight data recorders]," the TSB said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, France's Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety announced that Iran has formally requested the agency's technical assistance in the download process and that the download is set to commence on July 20.

Related Topics

Iran Canada Twitter France July From

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference agains ..

4 seconds ago

US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Under ..

5 seconds ago

Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus ..

7 seconds ago

'No compromise' on rights of KP province: Shoukat

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.