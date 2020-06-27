Canada Investigators to Participate in Downed Ukrainian Jet Data Download in France - TSB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Canada is sending a team of investigators to France to participate in the download of the cockpit voice and flight recorder data from the downed Ukrainian jet, Canada's Transportation Safety board (TSB) said in a statement on Friday.

"The TSB will be sending a team of investigators to participate in the download of [cockpit voice and flight data recorders]," the TSB said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, France's Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety announced that Iran has formally requested the agency's technical assistance in the download process and that the download is set to commence on July 20.