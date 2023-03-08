Canada Investing $2.2Mln On Demining Ukraine - Trudeau
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Canada will allocate C$3 million ($2.2 million) for demining Ukraine and will extend engineering training through the fall, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.
"Today, I can announce that we are extending our engineering training as part of the Operation Unifier until at least the fall," Trudeau said during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"We are also investing C$3 Million for de-mining in Ukraine and working with the EU to deliver energy equipment to Ukraine for the power grid."