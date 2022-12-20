UrduPoint.com

Canada Investing $7.2Mln To Support Critical Mineral Exploration In Newfoundland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:49 PM

The Canadian government will invest $7.2 million over three years in support of critical minerals exploration in the province of Newfoundland, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honorable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labor and Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl, announced an investment of $5.2 million over the next three years for the government of Newfoundland and Labrador to deliver two new critical mineral initiatives focused on geoscience and exploration activities," the ACOA said in a statement.

In line with O'Regan's funding announcement, Newfoundland Minister of Industry Andrew Parsons said $3.

38 million would be invested over the next three years to support the provincial government through its own exploration assistance program, the statement said.

The funding will allow the province to carry airborne geographical screening in so-called "poorly understood" areas to help identify potential areas of mineral exploration, the statement added.

The mining industry is a major economic player in Newfoundland, employing more than 8,000 workers and generating more than $2 billion in gross revenues per year.

