UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Investing Over $165Mln In Domestic Vaccine Manufacturing Facility - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Canada Investing Over $165Mln in Domestic Vaccine Manufacturing Facility - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Canada is investing $165.17 million in a Toronto-area biotechnology company to help grow its vaccine manufacturing capability, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today... the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $199.16 million [US$165.17 million] in Resilience Biotechnologies Inc," the department said in a statement. "This investment will help Resilience... increase its manufacturing and fill-finish capacity for a number of vaccines and therapeutics, including for those that use novel technology such as mRNA and that are now being deployed to fight COVID-19.

"

Once the manufacturing facility in Mississauga, Ontario has been retooled, the company expects to be able to manufacture between 112 and 640 million doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines per year, the statement said.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said during a press briefing that deal will help reverse over four decades of decline in Canada's biotechnology sector, which caused most major global biotechnology companies to turn their backs on Ottawa's outreach efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine manufacturing in the country.

Related Topics

Technology Canada Company Ottawa Ontario Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

1 hour ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

1 hour ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

1 hour ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

1 hour ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

1 hour ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.