Canada Invests $C4Mln In Ottawa Airport - Transport Minster

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 10:27 PM

The government of Canada announced funding of C$4 million ($2.98 million) in safety and security of the Ottawa international airport, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The government of Canada announced funding of C$4 million ($2.98 million) in safety and security of the Ottawa international airport, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce today that our government is investing close to $4 million Dollars in the Ottawa airport," Alghabra told reporters.

"This investment will help ensure continued safe airport operations for passengers, airline crews and airport workers."

The new funding will allow airport authorities to renew pavement in a number of taxi-ways, he added.

The minister reminded that last year the government provided over C$11 million for maintaining airport's essential air services and the construction of a light-rail transit station.

Ottawa airport is one of the busiest of Canada's airports, which served in 2021 almost 1.2 million of passengers.

