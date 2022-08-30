Canada Invokes 1977 Treaty With US to Settle Line 5 Energy Pipeline Dispute - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Canadian government is invoking a 1977 treaty with the United States in an attempt to resolve a bilateral dispute over the future of the Line 5 energy pipeline that runs through several US states, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.

"Today, Canada is formally invoking, for the second time in relation to the operation of Line 5, the dispute settlement provision of the 1977 Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States of America Concerning Transit Pipelines," Joly said in a statement on Monday.

The treaty ensures the uninterrupted transmission of Canadian hydrocarbons - light crude oil and natural gas liquids in the case of Line 5 - through the United States, the statement said.

Line 5 runs from western Canada to eastern Canada through the Great Lakes, including parts of the US states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

The Canadian government in recent months has raised concerns regarding the pipeline's possible shutdown on the Bad River Band Reservation in Northern Wisconsin. The shutdown would impact energy prices, including for heating homes and at the gas pump, the statement said.

Canada is worried about the domino effects the shutdown would have on the thousands of people working in the oil industry and connected areas of the economy, the statement also said.

Ottawa strongly supports a proposal by pipeline owner Enbridge to relocate the contested segment of Line 5 on the reservation to land outside of it, the statement added.

Canada is committed to finding a solution to the disputes that responds to the interests of the involved communities and ensuring the continued and safe supply of energy, according to the statement.