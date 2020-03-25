Canada Invoking Quarantine Act to Enforce 14-Day Self Isolation for Returning Travelers

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Canadians returning from abroad will be required to self-isolate for 14 days in accordance with the Quarantine Act starting tonight, as the country takes further steps to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Health Minister Patty Hajdu said, testifying before the Senate on Wednesday.

"As of tonight, it will be mandatory for anyone returning to the country to isolate for 14 days under the Quarantine Act," Hajdu said.

Hajdu added that returnees are asked to avoid isolating in the residences where there may be a vulnerable individual - a senior or someone with underlying medical conditions - and not to use public transport to get home upon arrival in Canada.

The minister added that far too many Canadians returning home do not take into account the severity of the situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was revealed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada has more than doubled to 3,197 since Monday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 436,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections worldwide while the number of fatalities is approaching 20,000.