Canada is 'Concerned' Over Recent Developments at Lachin Corridor - Global Affairs

The Canadian government has expressed its concern over the recent establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Canadian government has expressed its concern over the recent establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Tuesday.

"Canada is deeply concerned with the establishment of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor, the only land connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding region," Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said as quoted by GAC.

Canada believes that Baku's decision to establish a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor is undermining peace and stability in the region, the statement continued.

Joly called on Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor, noting that passage must remain unimpeded and allow for the free transit of people and goods in and out of Karabakh.

Canada also called on all involved parties to return to the dialogue process and refrain from carrying out any hostile action that might lead to further escalation in the region.

The Azerbaijani State Border Service said on Sunday it established a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin corridor to "prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to the illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan."

Armenia responded by slamming Azerbaijan's unilateral checkpoint and stressing that it was against both the 2020 trilateral declaration and the February 22 decision of the ICJ mandating Baku to ensure unhindered movement through the Lachin corridor.