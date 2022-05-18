Canada Issues Ban on Entry for Russian President Putin, Some 1000 Russian Nationals

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Canada has announced a ban on entry for Russian President Vladimir Putin and some 1,000 Russian nationals over the conflict in Ukraine, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday.

"In the face of the Putin regime's brutal attack, Canada stands with Ukraine and we will hold Russia accountable for its crimes," Mendicino said. "That's why we just announced that we're banning roughly 1,000 Russians - including Putin and his accomplices - from entering Canada."