Canada Joins International Coalition For The Sahel - Statement

Sat 13th June 2020

Canada Joins International Coalition for the Sahel - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Canada has joined the military coalition to combat extremism in the Sahel region of northwest Africa, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

"The Honorable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honorable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defense, today announced that Canada will join the International Coalition for the Sahel," the statement said on Friday.

The ministers said that as part of the effort Canada will work towards advancing peace, security, economic and social development, inclusive governance, gender equality and climate change in the region.

On Friday, France, together with the European Union and G5 allies launched a military coalition to coordinate efforts against Islamic extremism in the region.

G5 Sahel includes Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. The alliance has long been struggling to eradicate the threats coming from multiple Islamist and other terrorist groups present in the region.

