Canada Joins Mexico In Opposing US Stand On Auto Origins In Free Trade Deal - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Canada is joining Mexico in complaining against the US interpretation of automotive rules of origin in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng said in a statement on Thursday

"Canada is joining Mexico's request to establish a dispute settlement panel to address the United States' interpretation of the rules of origin governing the regional value content calculations that must be performed for a vehicle to qualify for CUSMA duty-free treatment," Ng said.

The interpretation that the US government adopted in July 2020 was inconsistent with CUSMA and the understanding shared by the parties and stakeholders throughout the negotiations, the Canadian government contended.

"The Government of Canada will always stand up for our auto industry and workers as we build toward a sustainable economic recovery. Canada, Mexico and the United States would all benefit from certainty that CUSMA is being implemented as negotiated, and Canada is optimistic that a dispute settlement panel will help ensure a timely resolution of this issue," the statement added

Canada joined consultations initiated by Mexico with the United States under Chapter 31 of CUSMA in August 2021. Trilateral consultations were held on September 24, 2021. Mexico requested the establishment of a dispute settlement panel on this issue on January 6, 2022 and it is expected to issue a report in summer 2022, the panel noted.

