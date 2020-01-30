UrduPoint.com
Canada Joins US In Sanctioning Crimean Officials - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Canada will join the United States in sanctioning Crimean officials, the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The United States sanctioned eight individuals earlier in condemnation of Crimea's reunification with Russia, according to the Treasury.

"In addition to the United States, Canada designated these same individuals today as part of a coordinated action in a strong demonstration of the international community's continued condemnation of Russia's interference in Crimean politics," the statement said.

