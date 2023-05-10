Canada, Latvia to Train Ukrainian Soldiers on Latvian Soil Beginning on May 15 - Anand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Canadian and Latvian militaries will jointly train in Latvia Ukrainian troops as early as May 15, Minister of National Defense Anita Anand said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Canadian and Latvian militaries will jointly train in Latvia Ukrainian troops as early as May 15, Minister of National Defense Anita Anand said on Wednesday.

"Today, I can announce that Canada and Latvia will jointly train Ukrainian soldiers on Latvian soil, beginning as early as May 15," Anand said in a joint press conference with her Latvian counterpart Inara Murniece in Ottawa.

The Canadian and Latvian militaries will train Ukrainian junior officers on battlefield responsibilities, planning, orders, maneuver coordination, intelligence and reconnaissance, among other elements of warfighting.

Anand said the training will complement Ottawa's ongoing efforts by the collective West to assist Ukraine under Operation UNIFIER in the United Kingdom and Poland.