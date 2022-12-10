UrduPoint.com

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 01:12 AM

Canada has launched its C$3.8 billion ($2.8 billion) Critical Minerals Strategy aiming at ensuring clean and inclusive growth for future generations, the Ministry of Natural resources said on Friday

"Today, in Vancouver, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, released Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, backed by up to $3.8 billion in Federal funding allocated in Budget 2022," Natural Resources Canada said in a statement.

Various activities will be covered by the funding, including geoscience and exploration, mineral processing, manufacturing, and recycling operations, the statement added.

With the newly unveiled strategy, Canada aims at seizing what it sees as a "generational opportunity" which will allow it to achieve key outcomes.

Amongst them are strengthening global security, economic growth, job creation and competitiveness as well as climate action and environment protection.

Other goals are advancing in the reconciliation process with the country's First Nations and having a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The initiative will be paired with the exploration and recycling of Canada's 31 critical minerals, the statement said. Those include but are not limited to lithium, graphite, nickel, uranium and potash.

The announcement comes as Canada continues its efforts towards achieving a net-zero world, notably by responsibly exploiting the country's resources and relying only on renewable energy.

