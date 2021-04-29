Canada Launches Independent Review of Sexual Misconduct in Military - Defense Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Federal government is launching an independent review of the seemingly rampant culture of sexual misconduct in the Canada's armed forces, Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan announced on Thursday.

The review follows months of political turmoil after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled at the country's former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and his successor, Admiral Art McDonald, was forced to temporarily step from his post last amid a probe into misconduct allegations dating back to 2010.

"Louise Arbour, former Supreme Court Justice, has agreed to lead an independent external comprehensive review of our institutional policies and culture," Sajjan said.

Arbour's work will focus on implementing an external reporting system, outside of the chain of command, Sajjan said. Arbour will be able to make interim recommendations throughout the course of the inquiry, he added.

The upcoming inquiry will be the second comprehensive review of the toxic culture within the Canadian military in the past decade. In 2015, retired Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps delivered her report that shed light on rampant misconduct within the armed forces, which primarily targeted women and sexual minorities, and called for several policy changes, including an external reporting system.

Canada's defense minister was repeatedly asked about the Deschamps report, including why the military still hasn't implemented an external reporting system, with the minister admitting that the CAF has much work to do in fully realizing the past report's recommendation but emphasizing that the Trudeau government want to take "bolder" action to address the culture long-term.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sajjan have faced questions about what they knew and didn't know about Vance's misconduct, and are facing mounting criticism for alleged inaction upon learning of the claims.

Trudeau has asserted that he and his government handled misconduct allegations against the country's former top soldier appropriately. The Prime Minister, who vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach for sexual conduct allegations upon taking office, has stated that his office was aware of complaints but not the nature of the allegations.

However, the opposition said they are skeptical of Trudeau's assertions, accusing the Prime Minister of a cover up citing testimonies from former officials, including Maj. Kellie Brennan, the mother of two of Vance's children, who said the former top soldier believed himself to be "untouchable" and that he "owned" the military police that would have been in charge of investigating him.