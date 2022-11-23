UrduPoint.com

Canada Launches Investigation Into Chinese 'Police Service Stations' In Toronto - Police

Published November 23, 2022

Canada Launches Investigation Into Chinese 'Police Service Stations' in Toronto - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Canadian Royal Mounted Police announced that it has launched an investigation into reports about Chinese "police service stations" in the city of Toronto.

"The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating reports of possible foreign actor interference at undeclared "police service stations" believed to be operating on behalf of the People's Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)," the RCMP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The RCMP noted in the statement it is aware of recent reports that accuse China of targeting the Chinese diaspora throughout Canada and is now investigating "all criminality" related to such activities.

"Our aim is to prevent intimidation, threats and harassment as well as any form of harm initiated on behalf of a foreign entity being applied to any community in Canada," the statement said.

The RCMP emphasized that foreign actor interference is considered a threat to Canada's national security as it allows direct meddling in the country's internal affairs, the statement also said.

All attempts made by foreign states to meddle in the lives of Canadian citizens, including through threats, harassment, intimidation or corruption, will be investigated by the RCMP, the statement added.

The authorities have requested Canadian citizens to communicate with them if they are aware of any activity arising from the alleged "police service stations" or if they have been threatened by China.

