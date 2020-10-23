UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Launches Pilot Program To Test Travelers Upon Entry - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:30 AM

Canada Launches Pilot Program to Test Travelers Upon Entry - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Canadian government in conjunction with Alberta are launching a pilot program looking to cut down quarantine time for international travelers by testing for COVID-19 at the point of entry, the Department of Intergovernmental Affairs said in a statement.

"A joint pilot program from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada - the first of its kind in the country - will safely test an alternative to the current 14-day quarantine requirement for international travelers while continuing to protect Canadians from COVID-19," the statement said Thursday.

Starting on November 2, international travelers entering Canada at the Coutts land border crossing between Sweet Grass, Montana and Coutts, Alberta and the Calgary International Airport in will receive a COVID-19 test upon entry and will be allowed to receive leave quarantine if the results come back negative. The new regime will be conditional upon a second negative test six or seven days after arrival

In mid-March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government is halting the entry of most foreign citizens into Canada.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Montana Calgary Justin Trudeau November Border From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

2 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

2 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

2 hours ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.