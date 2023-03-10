UrduPoint.com

Canada Launches Public Consultation On Foreign Influence Registry - Public Safety Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Canada's federal government launched a public consultation on Friday on setting up a foreign influence registry, according to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino

"We are at a critical juncture when it comes to the security of our democratic institutions. And now, we're taking another step in protecting them," Mendicino said at a press conference. "Today, I'm announcing the launch of consultations to guide how we will set up a new foreign influence transparency registry in Canada."

The consultations, which will run until May 9, will involve direct engagements with various stakeholders across the country.

The public can also submit ideas through an online portal on the Public Safety Canada website. Mendicino declined to specify a timeline beyond the consultations for setting up the registry.

Mendicino and Minister of International Trade Mary Ng both urged all Canadians to take part in the process. They highlighted that Canadians of Chinese heritage had an important stake in the country's democracy and should not be demonized over suspicions of alleged foreign interference by the People's Republic of China in Canadian institutions.

