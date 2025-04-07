Open Menu

Canada Launches WTO Complaint Over US Auto Tariffs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Canada has launched a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the steep tariff imposed on car imports by US President Donald Trump, the global trade body said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Canada has launched a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the steep tariff imposed on car imports by US President Donald Trump, the global trade body said Monday.

"Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning US measures imposing a 25 percent duty on automobiles and automobile parts from Canada," the organisation said.

The request was filed last Thursday -- the day the additional levy came into effect for all cars and car parts not manufactured in the United States, but it was only circulated to WTO members on Monday.

In the request, the Canadian government charged that the tariffs were "inconsistent with United States' obligations" under international trade laws.

