Canada Levels Sanctions Against 15 Nicaraguan Officials, Ortega Allies - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Canada has imposed sanctions on 15 senior Nicaraguan officials and allies of President Daniel Ortega citing alleged human rights violations in the Central American country, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

"Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced sanctions against an additional 15 individuals under the Special Economic Measures (Nicaragua) Regulations in response to ongoing human rights violations in Nicaragua," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The sanctions affect 14 senior Nicaraguan officials, including the country's Attorney General Ana Julia Guido, central banker Leonardo Ovidio Reyes and finance chief Ivan Adolfo Acosta, as well as Jose Jorge Mojica, who is alleged to be the Ortega family's financial frontman.

All of the individuals targeted by the Canadian government have previously been subject to US sanctions.

Canada has previously sanctioned nine Nicaraguans under the country's Special Economic Measures Act.

The sanctions freeze all assets the designated individuals may hold in Canada and prohibit Canadians' engagement in financial dealings with them.