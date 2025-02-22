Open Menu

Canada Liberals Show Signs Of Comeback Amid Trump Taunts

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Toronto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would resign, his Liberal Party was headed for an electoral wipeout, but polls show the party gaining momentum, propelled by threats from Donald Trump.

Surveys indicate Canadians believe Mark Carney, a former central banker who is the front-runner to succeed Trudeau as Liberal leader and prime minister, would be an effective bulwark against a US president who has questioned Canadian sovereignty.

The shifting race has unsettled Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who appeared on track to easily oust Trudeau as prime minister and end a decade of Liberal governance.

The poll swing has been dramatic, with voters increasingly saying they want a leader capable of managing volatile US relations.

Nelson Wiseman, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Toronto, said the Liberal polling rise currently has the Conservatives "panicking," but stressed things can shift before the election, which could be called in weeks or put off until October.

Carney is "the new kid on the block," and benefiting from a freshness that may be washed away as the Conservatives focus on a new Liberal target, after hammering an anti-Trudeau message for years.

- Poll surge -

In an Angus Reid poll in late December, 16 percent of people said they intended to vote Liberal in the next election, with Conservative support at 45 percent.

On January 6, Trudeau said he would resign as prime minister as soon as a new Liberal leader was chosen.

Carney entered the leadership race on January 16. He is considered the favorite in the vote set for March 9.

Angus Reid data released Thursday, which asked about voter intention with Carney as the presumed leader, put Liberal support at 37 percent, three points behind the Conservatives.

A Leger poll conducted last week has the Liberals with Carney as leader at 39 percent and the Tories at 40.

In the Angus Reid survey, more than a third of Canadians listed "relations with the US including tariffs" as a top issue, surpassing housing affordability, which has been a national obsession.

Multiple surveys this month show Carney edging out Poilievre on ability to handle US relations.

