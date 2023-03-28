UrduPoint.com

Canada Looks At Replacing Patrol Aircraft Fleet With Boeing's P-8A Poseidon - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Canada Looks at Replacing Patrol Aircraft Fleet With Boeing's P-8A Poseidon - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Canada via the US foreign military sales program submitted a request for proposal for up to sixteen P-8A Poseidon aircraft to replace its own CP-140 Aurora fleet, Public Services and Procurement Canada said in a statement.

"Canada has recently submitted a Letter of Request (LOR) through the United States government's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program outlining Canada's requirements and requesting an offer. These requirements include up to 16 P-8A Poseidon aircraft and associated equipment and initial servicing, as well as access to intellectual property and technical data," the release said on Monday.

Canada, the release added, has been looking to replace its CP-140 Aurora fleet, which was originally procured in 1980 and is scheduled to be retired in 2030.

The Canadian government has determined that the P-8A Poseidon is the only currently available aircraft that meets Ottawa's operational requirements, namely anti-submarine warfare and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), the release said.

Boeing in a separate statement said it looks forward to working with the US and Canadian governments to finalize the sale under Washington's foreign military sales process.

Related Topics

Washington Canada Sale Ottawa Aurora United States Government

Recent Stories

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

3 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice President receive progress upd ..

UAE President, Vice President receive progress update on preparations to host CO ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.