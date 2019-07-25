UrduPoint.com
Canada 'Looks Forward' To Fighting Climate Change With New UK PM Boris Johnson - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:01 AM

Canada 'Looks Forward' to Fighting Climate Change with New UK PM Boris Johnson - Trudeau

Canada wants to cooperate with newly appointed United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on policies to fight global climate change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Canada wants to cooperate with newly appointed United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on policies to fight global climate change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

"I look forward to working with Mr. Johnson to create good, middle-class jobs in both our countries and lead the fight against climate change," Trudeau said. "Together, we will renew and deepen our strategic partnership ... including our long-standing and highly successful trading relationship."

Trudeau congratulated Johnson on becoming UK prime minister in his message.

"Canada and the United Kingdom share centuries of history and tradition.

We are steadfast allies and close partners, whether defending our common values, upholding the rules-based international order, or building a more prosperous future for our citizens," he said.

�Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the day accepted Theresa May's resignation as prime minister and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as the new head of the Cabinet.

Johnson has championed free trade and has been a leading figure in the Brexit campaign to pull the United Kingdom out of the European Union.

