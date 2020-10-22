Canada Looks Forward to Working With New Bolivian Government - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Canada congratulates President-elect of Bolivia Luis Arce and looks forward to working with his government, Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I congratulate Luis Arce for his election as President of Bolivia and commend the Bolivian people and authorities for a peaceful and inclusive election. Canada is looking forward to working with the new government of Bolivia," Champagne said via Twitter.

Bolivia held a presidential election on Sunday. According to the latest update on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia (TSE) website, Arce is leading the race with 54 percent of the vote.

He is followed by Carlos Mesa, a centrist former president himself, with 29.52 percent of the vote and Luis Fernando Camacho, a conservative anti-Morales protest leader, with 14.37 percent of the vote.

Under Bolivia's electoral law, the threshold for a presidential candidate to win an election in the first round is at least 50 percent of the vote or, alternatively, over 40 percent of the vote given a margin of 10 percent from the closest rival.