Canada Lost All 6 People Aboard Helicopter That Crashed In Mediterranean - Statement

Canada Lost All 6 People Aboard Helicopter That Crashed in Mediterranean - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) All six members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) aboard a helicopter that crashed off of the coast of Greece are officially presumed dead, the military said in a statement on Friday.

"The missing five members who were aboard the aircraft are now officially considered missing and presumed deceased," the statement, issued by National Defense / Canadian Armed Forces, said.

