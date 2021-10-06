UrduPoint.com

Canada Mandates Covid Vaccines For Travellers, Federal Workers

Canada's federal bureaucrats, police and soldiers, as well as domestic air and rail travelers will soon need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, officials announced Wednesday

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Canada's Federal bureaucrats, police and soldiers, as well as domestic air and rail travelers will soon need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, officials announced Wednesday.

The mandatory vaccine policy proposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a recent election campaign covers an estimated 300,000 government employees.

Some medical exemptions will be allowed, but others will be put on administrative leave without pay if not vaccinated by month's end.

All air and rail travelers 12 years or older in Canada will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the end of November.

