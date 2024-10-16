Open Menu

Canada Marine Protection Plan Aims To Serve As Global Model

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Port Hardy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Viewed from above, Canada's newest Marine Protected Area (MPA) is deceptively simple: stretches of blue Pacific Ocean waters and a few patches of green forest.

But beneath the surface of the area known as the Great Bear Sea, off Vancouver Island, lies an area so rich in biodiversity it has been dubbed the "Galapagos of the North." It may also serve as a model for how to protect marine life elsewhere.

In July, the Federal government took an unprecedented step, designating an area roughly as large as Greece an MPA. Previously, protected areas were significantly smaller in size.

The step followed years of consultation and aimed to pioneer a new model of holistic protection, which would see marine populations shielded from a variety of harmful activities across an enormous stretch of ocean, hopefully allowing them to replenish and thrive.

Crucially, the talks also involved a new approach to collaboration.

In addition to the government, fishing industry representatives and the indigenous communities who rely on the area's resources for their livelihoods worked together to develop a protection scheme that balances various interests.

"I am optimistic that we are going to be able to be a model for any future initiatives" on marine protection, said Danielle Shaw, chief of the Wuikinuxv nation, one of the indigenous communities in the area.

The UN COP Biodiversity Conference known as COP-16 opens in Cali, Colombia next week.

At the last conference, COP-15 held in Montreal in 2022, nations agreed to protect 30 percent of the seas by 2030, but there was no clear definition of what amounts to a protected area -- an uncertainty the Canadian model aims to help address.

