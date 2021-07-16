UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada May Allow Entry To Fully Vaccinated Tourists By September - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Canada May Allow Entry to Fully Vaccinated Tourists by September - Trudeau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Canada will be able to reopen to fully vaccinated tourists by early September provided a satisfactory progress of the national vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

On Thursday, Trudeau and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, held a call with Canada's provincial and territorial premiers to discuss their shared response to the pandemic.

"The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September," Trudeau's press service quoted him as saying.

The statement did not specify which vaccines Canada would recognize, however, it noted that fully vaccinated US nationals and permanent residents can be expected to be allowed into the northern neighboring country starting mid-August.

Since March 2020, the entry to Canada has been banned for all travelers, including those from the United States, and later the restrictions on non-essential travel were prolonged until July 21.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Progress United States Justin Trudeau March July September 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

2 minutes ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

17 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

2 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.