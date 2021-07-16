Canada May Allow Entry to Fully Vaccinated Tourists by September - Trudeau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Canada will be able to reopen to fully vaccinated tourists by early September provided a satisfactory progress of the national vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

On Thursday, Trudeau and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, held a call with Canada's provincial and territorial premiers to discuss their shared response to the pandemic.

"The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September," Trudeau's press service quoted him as saying.

The statement did not specify which vaccines Canada would recognize, however, it noted that fully vaccinated US nationals and permanent residents can be expected to be allowed into the northern neighboring country starting mid-August.

Since March 2020, the entry to Canada has been banned for all travelers, including those from the United States, and later the restrictions on non-essential travel were prolonged until July 21.