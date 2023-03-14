UrduPoint.com

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur On Alleged Chinese Interference In 'Coming Days' - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Special Rapporteur set to investigate the alleged Chinese interference in Canada's election may be appointed in the coming days or weeks, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"We're working to appoint that special rapporteur, that special independent expert in the coming days or weeks. We're working extremely quickly on that," Trudeau said during a press conference.

Trudeau noted that he knows how important if is for Canadians to be confident in the country's electoral processes, and having a proper independent expert to "reassure them".

Accordingly, the Prime Minister said that the expert's main objective is to reinforce the integrity of democracy in Canada, and noted that following the 2015 elections, his government put in place different "bodies and processes" to counter any foreign ill intentioned activity.

Trudeau pursued saying there is no doubt that China did attempt to interfere in Canadian elections, nonetheless expressing that it's because of those processes and verification methods established after 2015, that he can assure Canadians the interference did not succeed.

"This is a serious issue that we have always taken seriously," Trudeau said, adding the appointment of an expert is to strengthen Canadian's confidence in the system.

Last Tuesday, Trudeau announced he would be appointing an independent special rapporteur tasked with combating interference and strengthening the country's democracy.

